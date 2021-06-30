Search for Victims After Gilimanuk Ferry Sinking

Dozens are missing and seven people are reported to have died in the tragedy of the sinking Passenger Motor Ship (KMP) Yunicee in Gilimanuk Waters, Jembrana, Bali on Tuesday 29th June 2021.

“The data obtained this morning at 9am local time (WITA) shows 39 people have been rescued safely, seven people died, and 11 people are still being searched for,” said Head of the Bali National Search and Rescue Office, Gede Darmada in a written statement.

Gede Darma explained that KMP Yunicee was on the Ketapang-Gilimanuk route and was dragged by currents and experienced a slope until it overturned. The information was received by the Denpasar Search and Rescue Office at 7:12pm WITA.

According to witness statements, the ship departed Ketapang Port at 7:06 WITA. However, when approaching Gilimanuk Harbour, the ship was carried by the current to the south, tilted, and immediately sank.

“The closest team that we have deployed from the Jembrana and Buleleng search and rescue post will then follow personnel from the Bali National Search and Rescue Office and also from Surabaya by sea,” said Gede Darma.

He explained that KMP Yunicee was carrying 57 people consisting of 13 crew, three canteen officers, and 41 passengers. Currently, the joint search and rescue team is still searching for the victims.

“Meanwhile, the death toll data obtained from the joint post at Gilimanuk Harbour, confirmed seven people, namely five women and two men, have been taken to the Gilimanuk Health Centre,” he said.