Port Security Tightened Ahead of G20

Jembrana Police continue to tighten security at the entrance to Bali through Gilimanuk Harbour.

Improved routine activities continue to be carried out by conducting inspections of people, goods, and vehicles.

In addition, the personnel of the crowd control forces have also participated in competitions and simulations specifically for readiness during the G20. These skills are being trained in anticipation of potential crowd escalation ahead of the international event.

“At the entrance to Bali via Gilimanuk Port, we will continue to tighten protocols by inspecting goods, people, and vehicles as well. Dangerous goods and things related to radicalism are being looked for,” said Jembrana Police Chief Police Grand Commissioner Adjutant I Dewa Gde Juliana on Friday 9th September 2022.

According to him, in addition to the police, the community is expected to play a role in supporting and providing information to officers regarding the security situation and conditions in their respective environments.

When discussing securing the port after a suspected terrorist passed through who was said to live in the Denpasar area, Juliana emphasised that Gilimanuk Port was getting attention.

“Security at the entrance to Bali is very important. Identity checks at the entrance are very detailed, especially for residents who want to enter Bali. Then we also routinely carry out judicial procedures such as ID card checks in collaboration with the Jembrana Regency Government,” he concluded.