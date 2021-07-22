Russian Runaway is Recovered and Deported

A Russian citizen with the initials AN, 32, has been deported by the Immigration Office Class I Special TPI Ngurah Rai because she was proven to have violated health protocols when she ran away after being tested positive for COVID-19.

“The person concerned refused to self-isolate and deliberately continued to carry out activities, meeting with many people without wearing a mask,” said Head of the Regional Office at Bali Law and Human Rights Ministry, Jamaruli Manihuruk.

Jamaruli said that AN was declared to be positive for COVID-19 based on a PCR-based test at the PTN Hospital at Udayana University Jimbaran on Sunday 4th July. However, she refused to follow protocol and chose to run away from the mandatory quarantine procedures.

AN was finally forcibly picked up by the Badung Regency Municipal Police at a villa in Canggu, North Kuta. The officers then placed her in a centralised isolation area belonging to the Bali Provincial Government at the Ibis Hotel in Kuta District.

“AN’s passport was held at the Immigration Office Class I Special for TPI Ngurah Rai. The person concerned entered Indonesia in February 2020 with a visit stay permit valid until 10th July 2021 and already has an e-Visa valid until 6th August 2021,” Jamaruli explained.

After undergoing self-isolation and received a negative PCRT test result, AN was immediately taken to the Immigration Office for Special Class TPI Ngurah Rai for examination and then deported through I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Wednesday 21st July.

The Russian citizen was flown using Citilink airline QG-691 at 2:40pm local time and transferred to a Turkish Airlines flight at 9:05pm from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport to Moscow, Russia.

Jamaruli emphasised that the Law and Human Rights Ministry, especially immigration, will continue to monitor and supervise foreigners who are still in Bali in synergy with related agencies.