Religious Affairs Ministry to Launch Digital Marriage Card

The Religious Affairs Ministry will launch a digital marriage card, or kartu nikah, as part of the programme to revitalise the religious affairs office (KUA) to provide convenience and quality services to the community.

“Right now, we’re in the process of digitising marriage cards. God willing, in the near future, a digital marriage card will be available, and it is the Religious Affairs Ministry’s obligation to make adjustments to the times and how to provide the best and quality services,” said Director of Bina KUA and Sakinah Family of the Religious Affairs Ministry, Muharam Marzuki.

He said that the card will be able to be obtained directly online after a marriage ceremony has been complete. Later, each couple will get a physical and digital marriage card.

Thus, couples who are travelling will no longer need to carry a physical marriage card that has the risk of being lost. Couples will be able to carry a digital copy instead. The digitisation of this marriage card will be available in all religious affairs offices throughout Indonesia.

Muharam explained that the issuance of this digital marriage card is in accordance with Law Number 25 of 2008 concerning public services. Under the law, government agencies are obliged to provide excellence, the best service possible, convenience, and quality service.

“With the improvement of services in state institutions, we hope that the public feels that the state is present, the government serves, especially in matters of marriage registration,” he concluded.