Procedures Planned for Return of International Tourists to Bali

The Bali Provincial Government has completed a concept for the flow of international tourists entering the Island of the Gods in July.

“This is to provide understanding or guidance to every stakeholder and tourists so that they can follow it properly, starting from the management of arrivals, when the tourists are visiting attractions, or for when they return to their respective countries, ” said Head of the Bali Provincial Tourism Office, Putu Astawa.

Astawa said that travel agents must brief international tourists that when in Bali, they must fill out the e-Hac.

When at the Port Health Office, tourists will have their body temperature checked. If the body temperature is more than 37.3 degrees, they will be treated by the doctor on duty.

A special booth will also be provided for international tourists whose body temperature is more than the regulation at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport. Those with a body temperature below 37.3 degrees can follow the next step for a PCR swab. Now there are 20 swab spots.

“There are 20 swab spots available at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport. After they have taken the sample, they are obliged to go to immigration and finally can take their luggage,” explained Astawa.

After picking up luggage, tourists will go to collect their belongings and pass the Customs and Excise officer. Next, they are welcome to leave the gate of I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport and be picked up by a special taxi certified for cleanliness health safety and environment (CHSE) to their booked hotel.

At the hotel, these tourists are required to carry out a five-day quarantine and they are once again required to take a swab test.

“If the swab test comes out positive after 24 hours, we have to take the tourist to the hospital, but if it comes out negative, the tourist immediately gets a certificate from the Port Health Office that they are healthy and therefore allowed to go to the green zone,” explained Astawa. “This is the flow we have proposed.”