Ukrainian Beating Mastermind Claiming to be with Interpol Arrested

Police have arrested a Ukrainian foreigner, Volodymyr Kaminsky, who was the mastermind of the alleged beating of a fellow Ukrainian citizen, Oleg Zheinov, in Kuta, Bali.

The police has confirmed that the perpetrator is not affiliated with Interpol.

“They are here at odds with each other. They have been secured and are under investigation,” said Bali Police Chief Inspector General Putu Jayan Danu Putra when met at Ngurah Rai Airport on, Thursday 3rd February.

According to Putra, the arrested suspect also reported the victim to the police. The police are still investigating the reports from the two, so no one has been named as a suspect.

Currently, the police are still pursuing four of Volodymyr Kaminsky’s colleagues who joined the alleged violence. The four people who claimed to be Interpol came to the location of the beating at the request of Volodymyr Kaminsky.

The alleged beating of Oleg Zheinov took place on the afternoon of Wednesday 2nd February at a villa. The perpetrators claimed to be members of Interpol.

