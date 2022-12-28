Code Red Issued as High Sea Waves Potentially Strike the Islands of Indonesia

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has issued a warning for high waves potentially reaching six metres in the South Indian Ocean around Banten and Central Java from Wednesday 28th December to Thursday 29th December 2022.

According to BMKG, the wind pattern in the northern part of Indonesia is moving from west to north with wind speeds ranging from 8 to 20 knots, whilst in the southern area, the wind is moving from southwest to northwest with speeds ranging from 5 to 30 knots.

The highest wind speeds have been recorded in the North Natuna Sea, Java Sea, southern waters of Java, Flores Sea, Banda Sea, and in the waters of the Sermata Islands-Tanimbar Islands and the Arafura Sea.

There is a possibility that high waves with lower wave heights will appear in other parts of Indonesian waters, as well.

BMKG predicts that the volume of the waves will potentially increase as high as 1.25 to 2.5 metres in:

The western waters of the Aceh-Mentawai Islands

The West Indian Ocean of Aceh-Mentawai Islands

Waters of the Anambas-Natuna Islands

Natuna Sea

Waters of the Bintan-Lingga Islands

The Karimata Strait

Bangka Belitung waters

The Gelasa Strait

Lampung Bay

The northern part of the Sunda Strait

The western part of the Java Sea

The northern waters of West Java

The southern waters of Kalimantan

The western waters of South Sulawesi

The waters of the Sabalana-Selayar Islands.

The same phenomenon also has the potential to take place in:

The Bali-Sumbawa Sea

The northern part of the Lombok Strait

The northern waters of Sumbawa-Flores

The southern part of Bone Bay

The waters of Baubau-Wakatobi Islands

The southern waters of Sumba Island

The Sawu Sea

The Ombai Strait

The western part of the Sumba Strait

The southern part of the Sape Strait

Kupang-Rotte Islands waters

The central and eastern Sulawesi Sea

The waters of the Sangihe Islands and southern Talaud Islands

The waters of the Sitaro Islands

Bitung waters

Maluku Sea

Halmahera waters and Halmahera Sea

The waters of Buru Island-Ambon Island-Seram Island

The northern waters of the Kai Islands-Aru Islands

Fakfak-Kaimana-Agats-Yos waters of Sudarso

The northern waters of West Papua-Papua

The North Pacific Ocean of West Papua-Papua

A higher volume of waves of 2.5 to 4 metres has the potential to occur in:

The North Natuna Sea

The waters of Bengkulu-Western Lampung

The West Indian Ocean of Bengkulu-Lampung

Western and southern Sunda Straits

Southern Banten-Sumbawa waters,

Bali Strait – Lombok-Alas south

The South Indian Ocean of East Java-East Nusa Tenggara

The central and eastern Java Sea

The northern waters of Central Java and East Java

The southern Makassar Strait

The Flores Sea

The Banda Sea

The waters of the Sermata-Tanimbar Islands

The southern waters of Kai-Aru Islands

The western part of the Arafura Sea

The northern waters of Kep Talaud

The North Pacific Ocean of Halmahera

BMKG warned people who live in coastal areas to be more aware and to stay safe.

“We remind the people who live and work around the coastal areas potentially affected by the high waves to be more aware,” wrote the BMKG.