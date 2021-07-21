PPKM Changed to Level 3 and 4 Restrictions in Java and Bali

The government no longer uses the term “emergency PPKM” when handling COVID-19 in several areas in Java and Bali, instead using PPKM Level 3 and 4.

The rules regarding PPKM level 3 and 4 are contained in the Instruction of the Home Affairs Minister Number 22 of 2021 concerning the enforcement of restrictions on community activities level 4 coronavirus disease 2019 in the regions of Java and Bali.

The regulation was signed by the Home Affairs Minister, Tito Karnavian on Tuesday 20th July and is valid until Sunday 25th July.

The regulation states that the determination of the regions subject to the PPKM level 3 and 4 policies is guided by the indicators of adjusting public health efforts and social restrictions in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic set by the health minister.

The PPKM level 3 and 4 rules also contain provisions for travelling conditions for the community, both using private vehicles and public transportation.

“Public transportation such as mass transportation, taxis (conventional and online), and rental vehicles are enforced with a maximum capacity setting of 70 percent by implementing stricter health protocols,” reads one of the points of the regulation.

Furthermore, the regulation also explains the travel requirements for domestic travellers who use private cars, motorbikes, and long-distance public transportation, such as airplanes, buses, ships, and trains. These travellers must meet the following travel requirements:

Show a vaccine card with at least the first dose of vaccination

Show a PCR test within the last 48 hours for air travel and an antigen test within 24 hours for private cars, motorcycles, buses, trains, and ships

For arrivals and departures in Java and Bali, the rules do not apply to transportation within the agglomeration area for example, for the Jabodetabek area

Drivers of logistics vehicles and other goods transportation are excluded from the provisions of having a vaccine card

The following is a list of regions that are covered by PPKM level 4 status:

DKI Jakarta

Pulau Seribu Administrative District

West Jakarta Administrative City

East Jakarta Administrative City

South Jakarta Administrative City

North Jakarta Administrative City

Central Jakarta Administrative City

Banten

South Tangerang City

Tangerang City

Serang City

West Java

Purwakarta Regency

Karawang Regency

Bekasi Regency

Sukabumi City

Depok City

Cirebon City

Cimahi City

Bogor City

Bekasi City

Banjar City

Bandung City

Tasikmalaya City

Central Java

Sukoharjo Regency

Rembang Regency

Pati Regency

Kudus Regency

Klaten Regency

Kebumen Regency

Grobogan Regency

Banyumas Regency

Tegal City

Surakarta City

Semarang City

Salatiga City

Magelang City

Special Region of Yogyakarta

Sleman Regency

Bantul Regency

Yogyakarta City

East Java

Tulungagung Regency

Sidoarjo Regency

Madiun Regency

Lamongan Regency

Gresik Regency

Surabaya City

Mojokerto City

Malang City

Madiun City

Kediri City

Blitar City

Batu City

The following is a list of regions that are under PPKM level 3:

Banten

Tangerang Regency

Serang Regency

Lebak Regency

Cilegon City

West Java

Sumedang Regency

Sukabumi Regency

Subang Regency

Pangandaran Regency

Majalengka Regency

Kuningan Regency

Indramayu Regency

Garut Regency

Cirebon Regency

Cianjur Regency

Ciamis Regency

Bogor Regency

West Bandung Regency

Bandung Regency

Central Java

Wonosobo Regency

Wonogiri Regency

Temanggung Regency

Tegal Regency

Sragen Regency

Semarang Regency

Purworejo Regency

Purbalingga Regency

Pemalang Regency

Pekalongan Regency

Magelang Regency

Kendal Regency

Karanganyar Regency

Jepara Regency

Demak Regency

Cilacap Regency

Brebes Regency

Boyolali Regency

Blora Regency

Batang Regency

Banjarnegara Regency

Pekalongan City

Special Region of Yogyakarta

Kulon Progo Regency

Gunungkidul Regency

East Java

Tuban Regency

Trenggalek Regency

Situbondo Regency

Sampang Regency

Ponorogo Regency

Pasuruan Regency

Pamekasan Regency

Pacitan Regency

Ngawi Regency

Nganjuk Regency

Mojokerto Regency

Malang Regency

Magetan Regency

Lumajang Regency

Kediri Regency

Jombang Regency

Jember Regency

Bondowoso Regency

Bojonegoro Regency

Blitar Regency

Banyuwangi Regency

Bangkalan Regency

Sumenep Regency

Probolinggo Regency

Probolinggo City

Pasuruan City

Bali