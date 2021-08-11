Odd-Even Checkpoints in Jakarta During PPKM from 12th August

The Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Police has changed the roadblock policy to odd-even, or ganjil-genap, starting from 12th to 16th August.

“One of the reasons why we do this is for effectiveness. By using this odd-even policy, members can easily monitor that only those who pass the roadblocks are allowed according to the date they are travelling,” said Director of Traffic of the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Police, Chief Commissioner Sambodo Purnomo.

Police in the field will only allow vehicles to pass according to the current date. The odd-even policy does not apply to two-wheeled vehicles. Further, possession of a STRP or Worker Registration Certificate is still required during PPKM level 4.

When the PPKM extension ends on 16th August, this policy will be evaluated to decide whether it will be continued or not.

Here are the eight odd-even mobility control points in Jakarta:

Jalan Sudirman

Jalan MH Thamrin

Jalan Merdeka Barat

Jalan Majapahit

Jalan Gajah Mada

Jalan Hayam Wuruk

Jalan Pintu Besar Selatan

Jalan Gatot Subroto

DKI Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria said these measures will be enforced by the Transportation Service assisted by the Metropolitan Police Traffic Directorate to reduce the mobility of residents following the extension of PPKM level 4.

Head of the DKI Jakarta Transportation Agency, Syafrin Liputo, said that there were eight criteria for an exemption to the odd-even policy. Here are the details:

Vehicles that carry people with disabilities Ambulances Fire fighting vehicles Public transport vehicles with a yellow plate Vehicles driven by electric motors Motorcycles Special goods transport vehicle for oil fuel and gas fuel Vehicles for the leadership of the Indonesian State High Institutions, namely: