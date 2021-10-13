New Visa Activities Added: Tourism, Filmmaking, and Education

Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna H. Laoly has released a new decree regarding the types of activities foreigners are allowed to do in line with the visa types, effective from 13th October 2021.

Law and Human Rights Ministry decree number M.HH-03.GR.01.05 2021 is an amendment to the decision of the Law and Human Rights Ministry decree number M.HH-02.GR.01.05 of 2021. The decree is regarding the types of activities foreigners are allowed to be granted visas during the period of handling the spread of COVID-19 and national economic recovery.

The decree states three new specified activities, which are:

Tourism and filmmaking as a visit visa activity with visa index B211A. Making commercial films and, having obtained permission from the competent authority, as limited stay visa activity with visa index C312. Attending educational activities as a limited stay visa activity with visa index C316.

Single-entry Visitor Visa (B211A)

According to the official immigration website, this type of visa cannot be used to work in Indonesia, yet can be applied for to carry out the following activities:

Tourism Family Social Arts and culture Duties of government Non-commercial sports Comparative studies, short courses, and short training Conduct business talks Make purchases of goods Give lectures or attend seminars Participate in international exhibitions Participate in meetings held with the head office or representatives in Indonesia Continue to travel to other countries; Join transportation means in Indonesia Filming Join the means of transportation in Indonesia Visits for the development of the marina industry (yachters) Aid workers, medical, and food support

There are a number of requirements to meet. Firstly, to have a valid passport for at least six months or a valid travel document for a minimum of 12 months for Stateless Foreigners.

“A guarantee letter from the guarantor, except for visits in the context of tourism,” states the third point on the website.

Then, applicants are required to have proof of having living expenses whilst in Indonesia of at least US$1,500, a return ticket or a connecting ticket to continue the journey to another country, except for the crew of transportation vessels who will arrive to join a ship and continue the journey to another country, and two of 4 cm x 6 cm colour photographs.

“The cost of B211A visa approval fee (telex) is Rp200,000 plus an additional US$50,” confirms the website.

The stay period is confirmed as 60 days. However, applicants can extend the visa up to four times, not more than 30 days each.

Limited Stay Visa

The types of limited stay visa activities are index visas C312, C313, C314, C316 and C317.

A limited stay visa for work (C312) is available to:

Work as an expert; Join to work on ships, floating equipment, or installations operating in the territorial waters of the archipelago, territorial sea, or continental shelf, as well as the Indonesian Exclusive Economic Zone Supervise the quality of goods or production Conduct inspections or audits on company branches in Indonesia Serve after-sales Install and repair machines Do non-permanent work in the context of construction Carry out activities in the context of making commercial films, having obtained permission from the authorised agency Prospective foreign workers who will work in the framework of testing skills

Foreigners who will work in Indonesia can already apply for a C312 indexed limited stay visa by first obtaining a recommendation from the Manpower Ministry through the tka-online.kemenaker.go.id page.

This is integrated with the Directorate General of Immigration’s visa issuance system, as stated on the Directorate General of Immigration’s website. The Limited Stay Visas which are for work are the following:

The C313 index visa is for foreign investors with a validity period of one year The C314 index visa is for foreign investors with a validity period of two years The C316 index visa is for foreigners attending educational activities Especially for the C317 index visa, it is a limited stay visa for a family reunion

SOURCE: Law and Human Rights Ministry