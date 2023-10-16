A Sustainable Approach to Preserve Bali’s Cultural Heritage and Natural Treasures

Visitors from abroad seeking to explore the beauty of Bali will soon be subject to a modest levy of Rp150,000 (equivalent to approximately US$10).

This new taxation measure has been formalised in the recently enacted Bali Provincial Regulation, known as number 6 of 2023, aimed at conserving Bali’s cultural heritage and natural treasures.

In a public session in Denpasar, Bali, Ni Made Ayu Marthini, Deputy for Marketing at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, stressed the significance of raising awareness about the regulation. The aim is to ensure that potential tourists, both in Bali and in major markets like Australia, Japan, and London, understand the rationale and objectives of this levy scheme.

Following Minister Sandiaga Uno’s guidance, the government is dedicated to portraying this policy in a positive manner, aspiring for it to be seen as a key element in enhancing Balinese tourism by promoting a high-quality, culturally rich, sustainable experience that benefits the local community.

Officials are confident that this won’t burden international visitors financially but rather elevate the quality of tourism services. “We support this levy for foreign tourists and aim to avoid controversy,” Made emphasised, with the ultimate goal of ensuring Bali’s tourism sustains its cultural heritage and integrity.

The Head of the Bali Provincial Tourism Office, Tjok Bagus Pemayun, disclosed that this policy is set to be enacted in February 2024. In its initial phase, the tax revenue will be allocated to two primary areas: effective waste management and the preservation of Balinese cultural practices. “This initiative is designed to encompass all of Bali,” Pemayun explained.

The Bali Provincial Government collaborated with foreign embassies and airlines to implement the tax. They also conducted simulations to ensure efficient tax collection, with a quick 23-second process per visitor, even during busy periods, as Pemayun assured.

Besides the international arrival terminal, a dedicated counter will be installed at the domestic arrival terminal of the I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, providing convenient access for foreign tourists arriving from various regions in Indonesia, including entry points by sea. “We’re covering all our bases,” Pemayun added.