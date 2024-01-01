The Grand Opening of the Taiwan Tourism Services Office in Jakarta

Taiwan Tourism Services Office launches to foster stronger ties and tap into Indonesia’s growing tourism potential.

In the spirit of expanding the Taiwanese tourism market globally in Indonesia and strengthening the promotion of Indonesian tourists to Taiwan, the Tourism Administration of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) opened the Taiwan Tourism Services Office at GoWork Central Park, Jakarta.

MOTC Deputy Director General Chou Ting-chang presided over the inauguration of the Taiwan Tourism Services Office. Furthermore, the deputy director mentioned that his team have been observing Indonesian travellers who have been increasingly active in travelling abroad.

“With a population of more than 278.8 million people, Indonesia is the largest country in ASEAN in terms of area and economic scale and has a rapidly growing demographic dividend and consumption power. Indonesia is one of Asia’s countries with the greatest potential for tourism development,” Chou told the press on Wednesday, 28th February 2024.

The deputy director believed that this service office could directly provide more friendly tourism information to Indonesian citizens. This is to increase Taiwan’s ability to attract tourists to the Muslim tourism market.

“Indonesia is a key market actively developed by Taiwan, and the Taiwan Tourism Administration not only attaches importance to Chinese tourists but also actively prepares for the large Muslim market,” Chou added.

Through the establishment of the Taiwan Tourism Services Office, Taiwan tourism information will be actively promoted to create a new peak in tourism exchanges between Taiwan and Indonesia. This office is also expected to provide a deeper picture of Taiwan’s diverse tourism characteristics.

For Indonesian travel agents, establishing this service office will increase communication efficiency and strengthen the development of the tourism industry between the two countries. This will also strengthen the overall development of the upper-middle-class tourism and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) travel market.

Minister Chen Sheng-peng from the Taipei Economic and Trade Representative Office in Indonesia said that since Taiwan promoted the new policy in 2016, there has been close interaction between the Indonesian government and the private sector.

“Through deepening cooperation and comprehensive exchanges, bilateral relations between Taiwan and Indonesia continue to develop in all aspects,” Chen said. “Annual reciprocal visits between Taiwan and Indonesia reached 229,960 before the pandemic. And reciprocal visits reached 201,950 in 2023.”