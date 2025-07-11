Marina Bay Group to Build Rp32.5 Trillion Tourist Destination in Lombok

PT Marina Bay Group announced plans to develop Marina Bay City Lombok: a two-hundred-hectare integrated tourism area designed as a future tourism destination based on self-reliance and sustainability.

Marina Bay Group President Director Adrian Campbell stated that the project embraces two main pillars: self-reliance and sustainability. Both are considered foundational to creating a tourism ecosystem that is not only economically profitable but also directly impacts the well-being of the local community.

“Our mission is to promote tourism as a new engine for the local economy, while also ensuring it is business-feasible,” Campbell said in an official statement on Thursday, the 10th of July.

During the construction phase, the project is expected to create 1,000 direct jobs and 2,000 operational jobs once the area is operational. Furthermore, the project is projected to generate an additional 3,000 to 4,000 jobs in supporting sectors.

Meanwhile, the sustainability pillars include the use of environmentally friendly technology, preservation of local culture, and enhancement of community skills and capacity through impact investment programmes.

“Marina Bay City Lombok is designed to be a world-class marina tourism destination oriented toward people, planet, and prosperity. These three principles are the main prerequisites for an inclusive and responsible global tourism industry,” added Campbell.

Lombok is expected to experience further developments in the foreseeable future. For example, Central Lombok Regent, Lalu Pathul Bahri, urged investors entering the Mandalika Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in West Nusa Tenggara to immediately build their planned hotels to impact the community’s economic growth.

“Investors brought in by ITDC must immediately realise the hotel construction as planned for the broader welfare of the Central Lombok community,” said Bahri as quoted from the press on Friday, the 11th of July.