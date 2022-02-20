First L’Etape Indonesia by Tour de France Held in Lombok

For the first time in Indonesia, L’Etape Indonesia by Tour de France took place in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, on Sunday morning, 20th February 2022.

The cycling event was attended by 1,308 participants from Indonesia and 12 other countries.

Event Director of L’Etape Indonesia by Tour de France, Zacky Badrudin said, after surveying various places, the French organisers finally chose Lombok as the venue for this year’s event in Indonesia.

“In Lombok, the road conditions are good, the terrain is complete, and the natural atmosphere is beautiful. There are climbs, bends, derivatives, as well as mountain and beach views,” said Badrudin.

L’Etape Indonesia by Tour de France in Lombok this Sunday was the kick-off of the international Tour de France during the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition consists of two categories, namely The Race with a distance of 124 kilometres and The Ride with a distance of 84 kilometres.

The L’Etape Indonesia by Tour de France route covers the circumference of the Special Economic Zone or the Mandalika Tourism SEZ, including in the circuit, the by-pass of the newly built Lombok – Mandalika International Airport, and the hills of Torok Aik Beliq. The racers then circle around Kota Praya, then return to Mandalika.

In this competition, the “King of the Mountains” is awarded with a polka dot jersey and the sprint winner will get a green jersey. In general, the winner of the competition will receive a yellow jersey and a white jersey for the Youth Category winner. The jersey given used a Sumbawa woven motif.

Director of National and International Events at the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry Dessy Ruhati said that sports tourism is one way to revive the tourism sector and the creative economy during the pandemic. From various sports tourism agendas, Ruhati estimates, the people of Lombok can experience economic benefits of up to Rp15 billion.

He went on to detail the various needs of tourists while in Lombok, for example, transportation is Rp3 million, stays at hotels are around Rp750,000 per night, food and beverage spending is around Rp500,000, and shopping for souvenirs can bring in around Rp500,000.

Director of Operations for Indonesia Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) Arie Prasetyo said the various sports agendas this year were a positive signal for tourism in West Nusa Tenggara, especially Lombok. Throughout 2021 and 2022, Lombok is taking part in the Mandalika MotoGP, World Superbike, and the Asia Idemitsu Talent Cup.

Along with L’Etape Indonesia by Tour de France, there is also a Bikers Jamboree which will take place at the former Mataram Selaparang Airport field, triathlon, and many more. Sports tourism is suitable as a tourism agenda during a pandemic because it meets at least two criteria, namely its implementation in an open space and participants can keep their distance from each other.

