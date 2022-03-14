Mandalika MotoGP Schedule Confirmed

The Mandalika 2022 MotoGP series, officially named Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia, is scheduled to take place between 18-20th March.

The world-class motorcycle racing event will be held at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit or Mandalika Circuit, Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara.

Before the start of the Mandalika 2022 MotoGP series, the Managing Director of the Mandalika Grand Prix Association (MGPA) Priandhi Satria has provided information regarding the estimated arrival of the riders.

Satria said that the riders are expected to arrive in Indonesia Wednesday 16th March 2022 at the latest, which is two days before the start of the 2022 Mandalika MotoGP series.

Based on Satria’s explanation, the arrival routes of the riders will be divided into two, namely those who are directed to Lombok, and the riders who go to Jakarta first.

The racers who go to Jakarta are scheduled to take part in the parade in the form of riding motorbikes with President Joko Widodo.

“We have signed the visas for the racers. We hope that they will arrive in Indonesia on Wednesday,” said Satria, quoted from the NTB Tribune.

Satria also revealed that the Dorna Sports team – the promoter of MotoGP – which is also an important part of the event, has started arriving. In fact, according to Satria’s statement, a number of Dorna Sports team personnel have been active in the Mandalika Circuit area already.

Based on the Mandalika 2022 MotoGP schedule, the premier class racers will start undergoing two free practice sessions (FP1 and FP2) on the first day, Friday 18th March 2022. Then, they will carry out the last two free practice sessions (FP3 and FP4) before the qualifying session which is included in the second day series, Saturday 19th March 2022. On the last day, Sunday 20th March 2022, the racers will compete in the main race.

Full Schedule of MotoGP Mandalika 2022:

Friday 18th March 2022

8-8:40am WIB/Jakarta time: Free Practice 1 Moto3

8:55-9:35am WIB/Jakarta time: Free Practice 1 Moto2

9:50-10:35am WIB/Jakarta time: Free Practice 1 MotoGP

12:15-12:55pm WIB/Jakarta time: Free Practice 2 Moto3

1:10-1:50pm WIB/Jakarta time: Free Practice 2 Moto2

2:05-2:50pm WIB/Jakarta time : Free Practice 2 MotoGP

Saturday 19th March 2022

8-8:40 am WIB/Jakarta time: Free Practice 3 Moto3

8:55-9:35am WIB/Jakarta time: Free Practice 3 Moto2

9:50-10:35am WIB/Jakarta time: Free Practice 3 MotoGP

11:35-11:50am WIB/Jakarta time: Moto3 1 Qualification

12-12:15pm WIB/Jakarta time: 2 Moto3 Qualification

12:30-12:45pm WIB/Jakarta time: Moto2 1 Qualification

12:55-1:10pm WIB/Jakarta time: 2 Moto2 Qualification

1:25-1:55pm WIB/Jakarta time: Free Practice 4 MotoGP

2:05-2:20pm WIB/Jakarta time: MotoGP Qualification 1

2:30-2:45pm WIB/Jakarta time: Qualification 2 MotoGP

Sunday 20th March 2022

9-9:10am WIB/Jakarta time: Warm Up Moto3

9:20-9:30am WIB/Jakarta time: Warm Up Moto2

9:40-10am WIB/Jakarta time: Warm Up MotoGP

11am WIB/Jakarta time: Moto3 Race

12:20pm WIB/Jakarta time: Moto2 Race

2pm WIB/Jakarta time: MotoGP Race