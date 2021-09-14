Latest PPKM Java-Bali Rules until 20th September

According to the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, PPKM will remain in place as long as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

Meanwhile, the evaluation of PPKM in Java and Bali will continue to be carried out every week to anticipate a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Aside from international travel requirements, Luhut highlighted two other new rules that will be relaxed over the next week. That is; cinemas may be opened at certain levels and the government’s strategy to live with COVID-19.

Luhut explained that areas with PPKM level 2 and 3 statuses are allowed to open cinemas with a maximum capacity of 50 percent and visitors must use the PeduliLindungi application. However, cinemas that are still in the yellow or red zones are still closed.

“Only the green category can enter. I repeat, only the green category,” said Luhut.

On the other hand, the government is also trying to make preparations to live with COVID-19 as an endemic disease. These preparations include vaccination coverage, especially for vulnerable groups such as the elderly.

Second is the application of 3T (testing, tracing, and treatment), including optimal handling of centralised isolation. The third tactic is to continue to carry out health protocols and the implementation of PeduliLindungi screening.

“If vaccination coverage is still low, then the three main strategies will be added with restrictions on community activities such as the implementation of the current PPKM,” he said.

People who are confirmed positive for COVID-19 will be immediately handled and isolated in a centralised isolation location. Then, they will be under black status in the PeduliLindungi system.

“Later on, we will deal with people who are blacklisted at PeduliLindungi immediately, for example, at the mall. We will immediately take them to a centralized quarantine, to avoid transmission to other people,” said Luhut.