Health Minister Comments on Potential for PPKM to be Revoked by August

With rumours flying that PPKM is planned to be revoked no later than August 2022, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has issued a response.

“Currently, there is still PPKM. It’s been confirmed,” said Sadikin at Cikarang, Bekasi on Thursday 2nd June 2022.

The news that PPKM will be revoked by August 2022 was announced by a lecturer of the Public Health Faculty at the University of Indonesia Pandu Riono recently. He indicated that PPKM would be revoked in the near future.

Riono’s statement is based on their participation in the COVID-19 Pandemic Control meeting on Sunday 29th May, led by the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

It has been said that there would be a new transition regarding PPKM, which is planned to be revoked simultaneously in August.

Riono added that if the COVID-19 pandemic is under control, then PPKM will no longer be needed. PPKM is a state of emergency so when the pandemic is under control it can be revoked.