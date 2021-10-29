La Niña Alert: Jakarta Floods Should Subside within 6 Hours

DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has said floods that have occurred in the capital since the beginning of this year should dry out within hours rather than days.

He explained this in the National Coordination Meeting for Anticipating La Niña with the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency and several ministries.

Anies stated that the floods that occurred in Jakarta during 2021 should dry up faster than usual because the capital has a target to solve the flood problem within six hours.

All stakeholders, starting from the sub-district head, village heads, and up to the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) have been tasked to coordinate with each other to be able to achieve these targets.

“At the beginning of this year, it was felt that areas that usually flooded were inundated for three to four days, now they are dry in less than a day. It’s dry faster because now the sub-district and BPBD officers all have a target of six hours dry, whatever the conditions are,” said Anies.

His team also explained the working principle which is the key to flood management, namely “Siaga-Tanggap-Galang” or Ready-to-Respond. Anies said that all relevant officers already understand very well what actions they must take when heavy rains start that have the potential to flood.

“When the news from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency is received, this will increase our element of preparedness, then we respond quickly and together while mobilising all elements. This is the working principle we use in Jakarta,” he said.

Previously, the Head of the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, Dwikorita Karnawati, predicted that a 70-100 percent increase in rainfall would occur starting in December this year due to La Niña.

DKI Jakarta Province is one of the areas on the island of Java which is also predicted to be affected by La Niña in the form of an increase in rainfall reaching 100 percent.