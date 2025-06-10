Jakarta Provincial Government to Launch ‘BPJS’ Scheme for Pets

Jakarta’s new pet healthcare initiative is set for trial in the year 2026, with its feasibility study commencing this year.

The Jakarta Provincial Government is reportedly planning to introduce health services for pets, similar to the BPJS Kesehatan (Indonesia’s National Health Insurance) scheme. This service is set to undergo trials beginning in 2026.

Hasudungan Sidabalok, the Head of the Jakarta Food Security, Maritime Affairs, and Agriculture Agency, stated that this innovative programme for pets—which includes microchipping and integrated health services specifically for animals—will commence with a feasibility study in 2025.

According to Sidabalok, the microchip will contain data akin to a specialised identification card for animals.

“All pets, such as cats and dogs, will be microchipped. The aim is to make it easier to identify the owner, animal breed, rabies vaccination records, and sterilisation status,” Sidabalok explained, as reported by the press on Monday, the 9th of June.

The programme is also designed so that its data can be synchronised with BPJS services tailored for animals. However, Sidabalok stressed that this health service will only be available to animals that have been microchipped.

“Our concept is [like] BPJS for animals. Hence, pets must, firstly, be microchipped to receive services, ensuring they are properly registered,” he continued.

Furthermore, the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government is considering offering incentives to pet owners from less affluent backgrounds. These incentives would be provided through subsidies or discounted service fees.

“We plan to introduce a special discount, particularly for less fortunate residents of Jakarta who own pets—though not entirely free of charge, as completely free services risk being undervalued by the public,” Sidabalok divulged.

Additionally, animals in the care of the Jakarta Provincial Government’s adoption centres, such as those at the Animal Health Centre, will also be microchipped free of charge as part of public services.

“There will be no fee for microchipping. This is part of our commitment to ensuring clearer pet ownership records and distinguishing pets from stray animals,” Sidabalok concluded.