Entering Indonesia: No Health Insurance Required 

The Indonesian government has decided that foreigners are not required to present COVID-19 health insurance upon entry, effective as of 8th June 2022.

The spokesperson for the COVID-19 Task Force, Prof. Wiku Adisasmito, stated the easing of the entry rules in the addendum to circular letter number 19 of 2022.

“This is the removal of the obligation for foreigners to prove ownership of health insurance which includes COVID-19 financing,” said Adisasmito at a recent virtual press conference.

He added that the easing was due to the declining trend in international and national COVID-19 cases.

In the latest developments in the domestic situation, the government will be continuing to extend PPKM until 4th July for all areas of Java and Bali.

“Based on the two instructions from the Home Affairs Minister, all regions in Java and Bali are at PPKM level 1. Meanwhile, outside Java and Bali, there is only one district at level 2, namely Bintuni Bay in West Papua Province,” he concluded.

