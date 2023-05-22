Indonesia vs Argentina in Jakarta on June 19th

The Indonesian national team is set to face Argentina in the FIFA Matchday match at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Senayan, Jakarta, on June 19, 2023.

The confirmation was announced by the Argentine Football Federation (AFA) and the official social media accounts of the Argentina national team on Monday, 22nd May.

“Confirmed friendly match. On 15th June is Argentina vs Australia in Beijing. Then 19th June is Indonesia vs Argentina in Jakarta,” tweeted the official account of the Argentina national team.

Meanwhile, Arya Sinulingga, an Executive Committee Member of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), stated that an official announcement would be made only after a written agreement has been finalised.

“If it’s not black and white, we can’t guarantee it,” said Sinulingga.

The FIFA Matchday in June will take place from 12th-20th June. The Indonesian squad is scheduled to play against Palestine on 14th June at the Bung Tomo Main Stadium in Surabaya.

However, Indra Sjafri, the Technical Director of the Indonesian Football Association, confirmed that the Indonesian National Team would begin their training camp on June 6th.

Sjafri made this statement after the parade of the U-22 Indonesian National Team, which won the gold medal at the 2023 SEA Games on Friday, 19th May.

A list of players who will be called up for the training camp has been submitted.