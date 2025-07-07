Indonesian National Police Introduces Police Robot and Dog Robot

The Indonesian National Police displayed more than 20 robots at the 79th Bhayangkara Anniversary. The robots appeared in various forms, including those resembling humans (humanoids), dogs (robot dogs), tanks, drones, and smart robots.

According to the Head of Public Relations of the Indonesian National Police, Inspector General Sandi Nugroho, the procurement of robots in police agencies has been common in many countries, with examples including Thailand, China, and Singapore. Furthermore, the robot project has been discussed as part of the Indonesian National Police’s strategic plan for the 2025–2045 period.

“Thailand has introduced its humanoid robot. Dubai has also stated about the use of robots to assist police duties. In fact, China has tested police robots for patrols, and Singapore has developed cyborg cockroaches for SAR [search and rescue] activities,” he said on Monday, the 30th of June.

In developing the robots, the Indonesian National Police will be working alongside PT Sari Teknologi. On its official website, PT Sari Teknologi explained that the company, founded by Yohanes Kurnia in 2006 in Jakarta, is a research and education technology company focusing on the development of robots and artificial intelligence.

“Sari was formed because of an idea that Indonesia’s robot development should not be inferior to other countries,” remarked Kurnia. “But the problem is, robots in Indonesia are only used by end users or limited to their users.”

That being said, according to Nugroho, the need for robotic technology in Indonesia is slightly different from that in other countries. Indonesia is an archipelago inhabited by various ethnicities, races, and religions. These diverse conditions are also a consideration for the Indonesian National Police in choosing robotic technology.

“There are risks from police work that need to be anticipated, so as not to cause victims — both the community and the members of the Indonesian National Police themselves. Therefore, if we can use robotic technology, it is hoped that it will reduce or avoid victims,” he added.

So far, the public response to this project has been polarising. Police observer Bambang Rukminto finds that while the use of technology by the police is a necessity, purchasing technology without considering the priority scale and the readiness of human resources will only result in waste.

“The use of robot dogs on the grounds of anticipating bomb threats is relatively acceptable, but what is the function of procuring humanoid robots? Meanwhile, the current problem of the Police is the public’s distrust of the behaviour of personnel and services that are still not optimal,” he remarked on Thursday, the 3rd of July.