Indonesian Immigration Issues Five-Year Multiple Entry Visa Policy

The Directorate General of Immigration, Ministry of Law and Human Rights, has introduced a multiple entry visa policy (visa for multiple trips) with indexes D1 and D2.

Director General of Immigration, Silmy Karim, stated that the policy aims to facilitate the entry of foreigners into Indonesia for both business and tourism purposes.

“Applying for a Multiple Entry Visa is quite straightforward, done online via the evisa.imigrasi.go.id page, and payment can be made using a credit card. This Multiple Entry Visa provides convenience for foreigners with high mobility,” said Karim on Wednesday, 20th December 2023.

He added that a Multiple Entry Visa with the D1 index can be used for tourist purposes. Meanwhile, the same type of visa with the D2 index is intended for business purposes. Both types of visas allow a stay of up to 60 days per arrival.

Karim highlighted that with the implementation of the online visa application policy starting January 2023, it will be easier for visa applicants as they no longer need to visit Indonesian representative offices abroad.

This convenience is reflected in the gradual recovery of the number of foreign nationals entering Indonesia. As of 8th December 2023, 9,869,348 foreign tourists had entered Indonesia, which is 16 percent higher than the target of 8,500,000 set by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy for 2023.

“We are optimistic that with this new visa policy, more foreign nationals will visit Indonesia, along with the ease of online visa applications launched in early 2023,” continued Silmy.

The Directorate General of Immigration implements visa policies to ensure that Indonesia attracts quality foreign citizens. This approach aligns with the practices of other countries like Australia and Europe, which require foreign citizens to obtain a visa before entering.

“The Directorate General of Immigration is working towards simplifying the process for foreigners to apply for Indonesian visas online. The President’s directive is clear: digitalisation is the solution to provide faster, easier, and better services,” concluded Karim.