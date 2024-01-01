Interview with the General Manager: Jesus Gisbert Carbonell

Navigating Success in Global Hospitality: An Exclusive Interview with Jesus, Visionary Leader of Maya Resorts.

With over two decades of experience spanning eight countries, including Spain, Ireland, France, Mexico, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Peru, and Indonesia, Jesus has honed his craft in international hotel giants like Hilton, Eurostars, Intercontinental, and Spain’s largest touristic holding, Be Live, as well as independent properties. His expertise in cluster hotel management, operational excellence, revenue generation, and team leadership has earned him a well-deserved reputation. In this exclusive interview, we delve into his wealth of experience and insights, offering a glimpse into the mind of a true hospitality visionary.



What leadership approaches do you adopt to motivate and empower your team members?

My responsibilities include prioritising managerial development through collaborative goal setting, enhancing the guest experience by staying attuned to trends, fostering a culture of excellence to exceed expectations, optimising resources for efficiency, and prioritising sustainability. These strategies empower our team to excel in the competitive hospitality landscape, ensuring Maya Resorts remains a top choice for our valued guests.

Was there anyone in particular who inspired you early in your career? What did you find so inspiring about this role model to drive you towards success?

In my career, I’ve drawn inspiration from a variety of sources, including my youth soccer coach and the experienced managers I’ve worked with. They’ve taught me the values of teamwork and collaboration. My main goal as a leader is to support and empower my managers, believing that their success contributes to the overall success of the team and organisation.

The hospitality industry constantly evolves. How does Maya Resorts stay ahead of trends and incorporate them into the hotel’s operations?

At Maya Resorts, we’re committed to anticipating the ever-evolving trends in the hospitality industry to ensure that your experience with us remains exceptional. We achieve this by actively listening to your feedback, maintaining a flexible design that accommodates emerging technologies and amenities, investing in our staff’s training and development, prioritising sustainability and wellness, collaborating with local experts, staying connected with you through social media, and continuously reviewing and adapting our strategies.

Could you let us know a bit about Maya Resorts during the pandemic times? How did it impact business in your company and Bali?

Under my leadership since January 2020, Maya Resorts faced the immense challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bali’s heavy reliance on tourism hit us hard. However, as a 100% Balinese-owned company, we remained committed to our team’s well-being. All 500-plus of our Maya family members retained their jobs, thanks to our Board of Directors’ unwavering support. During the pandemic, we remained productive with renovations to our Suites and Villas, the opening of the Kids Club at Maya Ubud Resort & Spa, and the enhancement of the Tree Bar at Maya Sanur Resort & Spa. We emerged from this challenging period even stronger, dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences to our valued guests.

What exciting plans do you have in the coming years at Maya Resorts?

At Maya Sanur Resort & Spa, we’re enhancing your experience with butler service for higher-category suites, upgraded room amenities, and a new streetside restaurant. Families will love our new outdoor playground. In Maya Ubud, all villas will feature butler service, upgraded amenities, and renovated dining areas. We’re adding activities, a shuttle to Ubud centre, and improving resort navigation. These enhancements reflect our commitment to memorable stays at Maya Resorts.

How can our readers get in touch?

Readers can get in touch through mayaresorts.com or via Instagram at @mayaubud and @mayasanur. To connect personally, reach out to me via LinkedIn account @Jesus Gisbert.