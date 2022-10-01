Five Tourist Destinations in Indonesia Prolonging Lung Health

Air quality in big cities like Jakarta and its surroundings is starting to become unwelcoming, to the point of disrupting people’s lives.

In fact, in June 2022, Jakarta was named the area with the first worst air quality in the world. Meanwhile, good air quality is essential, especially for children and the elderly.

Nowadays, when people consider travelling, they think about the air quality of their vacation destinations. Tourist destinations have to not only be beautiful and Instagrammable but have also cool and uncontaminated air.

For those of you who really want to vacation in tourist destinations with good air quality, Indonesia has a number of places that are worth visiting.

Here are five tourist destinations in Indonesia with good air quality.

Weh Island

Based on the information gathered, the city of Sabang in Aceh Province has good air quality. The air quality chart of this place also continues to be at safe levels from year to year. Sabang is a small city with an area of ​​only 122.1 square kilometres.

One of the tourist destinations in Sabang where the air is clean and cool is Pulau Weh. On this island, vacationers can snorkel and scuba dive because the beauty of marine life here is one of the most breathtaking in Indonesia.

Gili Island

This Gili Island is located in Sumenep Regency, East Java, and isn’t to be confused with the famous Gilis next to Lombok. However, Gili Island also has beautiful tourist destinations with good air quality. Several caves on the beach make this island even more interesting.

The level of pollution or carbon dioxide content here is also quite low at 26.5 percent and the noise level is only 36.5 decibels. Gili Island is known as a health tourism destination because it has the second highest oxygen content in the world after Jordan, which is 21.5 percent. Interestingly, many of the island’s residents are over 80 years old.

Bunaken National Park

Bunaken National Park in North Sulawesi should be included on any list of tourist destinations with good air quality not only due to the beautiful beaches but also because the air in Bunaken is cool and clean as it is not yet touched by many tourists.

This tourist destination is surrounded by hills and dense green forests so that the oxygen stock from the trees keeps the Bunaken National Park area awake. If your goal is to breathe fresh air while seeing amazing natural scenery, Bunaken National Park is the place to be.

Derawan Islands

In the Derawan Islands, you can see the diversity of marine life including dolphins, herds of turtles, beautiful coral reefs, and jellyfish. Your lungs are guaranteed to be so relieved when you breathe air in the Maldives of Indonesia.

Lovina Beach

The location of Lovina Beach, far from the city centres, makes this place breathtaking with cool air. Lovina Beach is located in Buleleng Regency, Bali, and is known as one of the beaches that are still rarely touched.

Lovina Beach is the original habitat of dolphins, which can be spotted from this black sand beach.