IKEA Bali Officially Opens

IKEA has officially opened its first store in Bali on Thursday 18th November 2021. Occupying a building area of 1,200 square metres, the outlet has been declared the smallest store in Indonesia.

“Although it is smaller than the IKEA outlets which have already been opened throughout the country, consumers can still get inspiration, household furniture, the support of workers who are ready to serve, and an IKEA food court included,” said Patrik Lindvall, President Director of PT Rumah Mebel Nusantara, at the inauguration of the opening.

Bali was chosen as the newest location to bring IKEA closer to its consumers. He said that, although his shop has been accessible online for consumers in Bali since 2016, his team has only now been able to provide easier access and affordable prices for consumers.

“The key to being more accessible and more affordable is to be here,” he continued.

He also hopes that the presence of IKEA can get back to driving the wheels of the Balinese economy, which has been affected by the COVIID-19 pandemic. In addition to recruiting local residents as part of the team of workers, he also said that he is facilitating MSMEs by opening Teras Indonesia.

“(Teras Indonesia) will not only exist now but also continuously. We have signed an MoU so that cooperation can continue,” said Patrik.

At this outlet, a pick-up service for goods ordered online is available where consumers can use it at no additional cost. IKEA Bali’s operation is from 10am to 9pm WITA, Monday to Sunday.