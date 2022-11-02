G20 Summit Bali: Odd-Even Traffic Restrictions Between 11-17th November 2022

An odd/even policy for traffic will be implemented on a number of roads in Bali during the G20 Summit from 11th to 17th November 2022.

The Head of Public Relations of the Bali Police, Police Chief Commissioner Stefanus Satake Bayu Setianto, has said that the policy is being implemented in accordance with circular letter number SE-DRJD 3, 2022 from the Transportation Ministry.

“We will help socialise it and then apply the odd-even arrangements on the routes that have been directed in the circular,” he said when contacted by Merdeka, on Wednesday 2nd November.

This odd-even policy is set to start at 6am-10pm WITA and will run 24 hours per day across the week.

The policy means that if the last digit of your car or motorbike number plate is odd and the day’s date is odd, you can drive your vehicle on the specified roads, whereas if your last digit is even you can only drive your vehicle in the roads when the day’s date is an even number.

The odd-even traffic arrangements during the G20 cover ten roads in the Denpasar area and Badung Regency, which are:

Pesanggaran Intersection-Sanur Intersection Kuta-Pesantgaran Intersection Kuta-Tugu Ngurah Rai Intersection Ngurah Rai Monument-Nusa Dua Pesanggaran-Benoa Gate Intersection Airport Interchange (Denpasar)-Ngurah Rai Monument Jimbaran-Uluwatu Jalan Bali Mandara Toll Jalan Uluwatu Udayana Campus Highway

The reason behind this arrangement is to ensure the success of the G20 Summit and to provide security in areas that have the potential for congestion.

“There will be personnel from the Transportation Service and from the Puri Agung Operations involved, who will help carry out efforts and control,” he added.