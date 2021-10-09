International Arrivals Set for Five-day Quarantine

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is planning to change the quarantine time for international arrivals, including both Indonesians and foreign citizens.

The current quarantine time of eight days hours will be reduced to five days. This was explained by the Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Airlangga Hartarto, after attending a limited meeting chaired by President Jokowi at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Thursday 7th October.

“The quarantine period was discussed during the meeting. With a situation like this, it will be closed and the position will be five days,” said Airlangga Hartarto.

When asked when the regulation would be implemented, Airlangga admitted that he did have the date because the plan is still waiting for the results of coordination between the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the Home Affairs Ministry, and the Transportation Ministry.

In addition, the meeting also discussed that the government would loosen rules in Bali and the Riau Islands.

“Regarding mobility and seeing the situation in islands such as Bali or in Riau Islands, where the level has dropped, we are asked to be prepared to open it,” explained Airlangga Hartarto.