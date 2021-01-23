COVID-19 Task Force Chairperson Positive Coronavirus

Head of the Task Force for Handling COVID-19 Doni Monardo has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently undergoing independent isolation. He stated that he was not experiencing any symptoms.

“Following the PCR test results last night; I got a positive result for COVID-19 with a CT Value of 25. This morning, I’ve continued to do normal activities with light exercise walking eight kilometres,” said Doni.

In the past week, the Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) has been busy with activities in the response to the West Sulawesi earthquake and the floods in South Kalimantan.

He was in Mamuju on the afternoon of Friday 15th January for less than 12 hours when the earthquake in West Sulawesi occurred and then he moved to Banjarmasin the next day. He returned to Jakarta on Friday afternoon.

Doni said that he had been disciplined in carrying out health protocols by always wearing a mask and washing his hands regularly. On Friday afternoon, Doni and all the staff who accompanied him during the working visit to West Sulawesi and West Kalimantan also underwent a PCR test. As a result, one of his staff also tested positive.

“COVID-19 is so close to us. So far, I have tried my best to obey the rules and be disciplined in carrying out health protocols and still get infected,” he said.

