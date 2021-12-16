BREAKING NEWS: Omicron Detected in Indonesia

The government announced that the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has entered Indonesia.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that one of the three cleaning workers at Wisma Atlet Kemayoran, Jakarta had tested positive for Omicron after Genome Sequencing was carried out.

“The Health Ministry detected that there was a confirmed patient of Omicron, with the initials N, as of 15th December 2021,” said the Health Minister through a press conference on Thursday 16th December.

The Health Minister continued, patient N is a cleaner at Wisma Atlet where on 8th December 2021, the sample was taken and then sent to the Health Ministry for genome sequencing tests.

“We received samples on 10th December. There were three cleaning workers who were positive but one was positive for omicron,” he said.

Furthermore, the three people are all positive without symptoms.