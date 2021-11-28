Indonesia Bans Travellers from Eight Countries Preventing Omicron

Indonesia has decided to ban travellers from eight countries to prevent the spread of the new variant of COVID-19 B.1.1.529, or the Omicron variant, starting 29th November 2021.

The eight countries are:

South Africa

Botswana

Namibia

Zimbabwe

Lesotho

Mozambique

Eswatini

Nigeria

This prohibition is stated in the circular letter of the Directorate General of Immigration of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights (Kemenkumham) number IMI-0269.GR.01.01 of 2021. It was signed by the Acting Director-General of Immigration, Widodo Eka Tjahjana and is dated 27th November.

“In response to the dynamics of the emergence of a new variant of COVID-19 B.1.1.529 from outside the territory of Indonesia, the Directorate General of Immigration has issued regulations restricting international travellers who will enter Indonesian territory,”

said Head of Public Relations and General Affairs of the Directorate General of Immigration Arya Pradhana Anggakara (Angga) in his statement on Sunday 28th November.

The WHO reported that variant B.1.1.529 was first identified in South Africa on 24th November 2021. The virus has spread rapidly to a number of countries.

“If there are foreigners who have visited these countries within the past 14 days, they will be immediately refused entry to Indonesia at immigration checkpoints,” explained Angga.

Not only that, but the Directorate General of Immigration has also temporarily suspended the granting of visit visas and limited stay visas for citizens of South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini, and Nigeria.

For foreigners from places other than these countries, currently, there are still restrictions in the rules according to the Regulation of the Law and Human Rights Minister Number 34 of 2021 concerning the granting of immigration visas and stay permits in the period of handling the spread of COVID-19 and national economic recovery.

“If the public needs further consultation, we suggest contacting us via LiveChat at www.imigrasi.go.id on working days and hours,” he explained.