Bali Spa Therapist Arrested for Molesting Underage Customer

A spa therapist in Bali has been arrested for molesting a 15-year-old Australian citizen who was visiting with her family.

The Head of Denpasar Resort Police, Bambang Yugo Pamungkas, explained that the perpetrator, named ZAM (26), initially treated the victim like a regular customer.

“During the treatment, the perpetrator was overcome with lust and had inappropriate desires,” said Pamungkas on Monday, 5th June 2023.

Similar to most spa establishments, each customer occupies a separate room with one therapist assigned to them. Pamungkas stated that the condition of the different rooms did not raise any suspicions for the victim’s family.

However, after the victim participated in the 40-minute massage treatment, she cried and became scared. The incident was reported to her family.

“The perpetrator molested the victim in the treatment room,” said Pamungkas.

Subsequently, the perpetrator confessed to the police that he had acted out of lust and engaged in inappropriate actions towards his underage customer.

The molestation case was then reported by the victim’s family to the Denpasar Resort Police.

“The perpetrator faces charges for the criminal act of molesting a minor, which carries a penalty of 15 years in prison and a fine of Rp 5 billion,” said Pamungkas.