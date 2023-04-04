How to Get Your eSIM Card

Purchase your tourist prepaid SIM card online and select your preferred internet data package.

What is an eSIM Card?

An eSIM card (embedded SIM card) is a type of SIM card that is integrated directly into a device, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, rather than being a removable card. Compared to traditional SIM cards, eSIMs have several advantages. They allow users to switch between different mobile network operators without having to physically replace the SIM card. They are also more secure, as they cannot be physically removed or replaced without the device owner’s knowledge. Moreover, they enable device manufacturers to design more compact and lightweight devices by eliminating the need for a SIM card slot.

To use an eSIM, the device must support the technology, which can be confirmed by checking the device specifications. To activate an eSIM, users can either scan a QR code provided by the mobile network operator or enter a code sent via text message.

Why is it recommended to use the eSIM Card from Bikago?

The tourist SIM card market has been closely monitored for some time now, and it continues to be a source of frustration. Initially, the goal was simply to educate consumers about the options available, with no affiliations to any service providers or resellers.

By using Bikago Mobile, you can complete the purchasing process within two minutes, and it takes a maximum of 15 minutes to connect your phone after installation.

Most local providers in Indonesia, including XL, Indosat, Telkomsel, and Smartfren, offer tourist SIM cards that require compliance with local regulations. These regulations mandate that the providers register the customer’s passport, take a selfie, and pre-register the phone’s IMEI number on the network. During busy times at the airport or in Bali, this process can take up to 1-1.5 hours or longer.

Unlike some other registration processes, which can be lengthy and require extensive identification procedures or the registration of your phone’s IMEI number, the registration process for this service is refreshingly straightforward. All you need to provide are your name and online payment, and within just a few minutes, you’ll be connected to the service. There’s no need to worry about the hassle of additional verification requirements or long waiting periods – with this service, the process is quick and painless.

There are also other benefits of using Bikago:

Opt for the top network in Bali – Telkomsel or Simpati

Choose between eSIM or physical SIM card, which can be delivered to your hotel or villa, or collected at the airport

Easy top-up online for more data, unlike other local SIM cards which need you to visit a kiosk and pay cash

Enjoy unlimited validity, ideal for long-term tourists and digital nomads – local SIM cards are usually restricted to 30 days

Flexible data packages at competitive rates

Hassle-free shopping without crowds

24/7 support is available

What are the steps to obtaining a SIM card in Bali from Bikago Mobile?

To acquire a tourist SIM card in Bali from Bikago Mobile, you can follow these steps:

Place an order online at https://BikagoMobile.com and select one of three primary options Get connected to the internet in Bali using a dependable and cost-effective package If you choose the Indonesia Tourist eSIM option, it will be activated immediately upon arrival, with no need for IMEI registration, and you can conveniently top-up and pay online You can also obtain a physical SIM card, either by collecting it at the airport when you arrive or by having it delivered to your hotel or villa for a small fee Finally, if you prefer, you can collect your pre-ordered SIM card from any of Bikago’s ten locations at your leisure, depending on where you are staying

The amount of mobile data you need depends on the duration of your stay and how much you plan to use it. If you don’t intend to watch videos or stream movies and only need to stay connected through messaging apps, check emails, and use transportation and map apps, then a weekly data plan of 3-5GB should suffice.