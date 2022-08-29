Bali Enters Top 10 Most HIV Cases In Indonesia

Cases of HIV transmission in Indonesia are on the increase.

The Indonesian Health Ministry has detailed the top 10 provinces with the most HIV cases up to June 2022. Bali is in sixth position on the list of most HIV cases with 28,376 cases.

The following is data on HIV cases in Indonesia as of June 2022 :

DKI Jakarta: 90,958 cases East Java: 78,238 cases West Java: 57,426 cases Central Java: 47,417 cases Papua: 45,638 cases Bali: 28,376 cases North Sumatra: 27,850 cases Banten: 15,167 cases South Sulawesi: 14,810 cases Riau Islands: 12,943 cases

Head of the Secretariat of the Bali Province AIDS Commission AA Ngurah Patria Nugraha said he hopes that the more data that is recorded, the easier it will be to control cases. He also revealed several factors affecting HIV/AIDS transmission in Bali. Quoting from these data, the causes include:

Tattoos contributed to 17 people contracting HIV/AIDS or 0.1 percent

Bisexual intercourse contributed to the transmission factor of 150 people or 0.6 percent of the 26,209 sufferers

Perinatal transmission contributed as many as 680 patients or 2.6 percent

Injection drug use accounted for 870 people or 3.3 percent of the risk factors for HIV/AIDS in Bali

Homosexual intercourse led to 4403 cases, or 18.7 percent

Heterosexual intercourse was the highest contributor to HIV/AIDS in Bali, with as many as 75 percent of sufferers contracting this way.

Due to a lack of public awareness, sufferers often do not know they are infected until fatal symptoms appear.

Early symptoms of HIV can feel like a severe case of the flu or COVID-19, but this usually doesn’t happen until a few weeks after being infected. Symptoms include fever, headache, feeling tired easily, swollen lymph nodes, rash, pain in the joints or muscles, and sore throat.

This early phase of acute HIV is the body’s natural response to HIV infection. Symptoms usually go away in one to four weeks, which is why they are often mistaken for a case of the flu.

This viral infection will not directly damage the body’s organs. This is because the virus slowly reproduces and attacks the immune system, weakening it gradually. This phase can be referred to as clinical latency symptoms. A person infected with HIV at this stage may feel healthy and look fine.

However, if not treated with the right treatments, HIV can develop into a chronic, potentially life-threatening condition called Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

