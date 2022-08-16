Bag Snatcher Arrested in South Denpasar After Targeting Foreigners

The South Denpasar Police has arrested a project worker identified as Rohmat, the perpetrator of the mugging of a French person in South Denpasar, Bali on Tuesday 9th August 2022.

Police officers shot Rohmat’s right calf because he was trying to fight back when he was about to be arrested.

“When he was about to be arrested he fought back, so we had to take decisive steps to paralyse him,” said South Denpasar Police Chief Commissioner Made Teja Dwi Permana at the South Denpasar Police Headquarters on Monday 15th August 2022.

The victim was on the way to the beach at the time of the incident and was riding their cotter alone. The victim had their items stored in a bicycle basket.

The perpetrator approached from behind on a motorcycle and stole the victim’s bag. It happened on Jalan Sekar Waru, Sanur Kauh Village, South Denpasar, on Tuesday 9th August at around 11 am local Bali time.

Before carrying out the action, the perpetrator had followed the victim from Jalan Danau Tamblingan, Sanur. When the road was quiet, the perpetrator grabbed her bag.

“The total loss to the victim was Rp 4.000.000 million then she immediately reported it to the South Denpasar Police,” said Permana.

From the victim’s report, the police immediately conducted an investigation and finally, the perpetrator was arrested in Jalan Diponegoro, Pesanggaran, South Denpasar.

The evidence that was secured was a pink Samsonite bag containing the victim’s clothes, a motorcycle used by the perpetrator, and Rp1.400.000 million in cash.

From the results of the examination, the perpetrator admitted that he had carried out the action twice in the Sanur area of ​​South Denpasar and the targets were both foreign tourists.

“He has done the action twice. The reason is to enrol his child in school. He carried out the action by snatching the victim with his motorbike and taking the victim’s belongings,” concluded Permana.

The perpetrator was then charged with Article 362 of the Criminal Code concerning theft with a maximum imprisonment of five years.