Australian Tourist Murdered by a Cafe Boss in Bali

A 39-year-old Australian tourist, TJ, has been killed by a cafe boss in South Kuta, Bali.

The police arrested the perpetrator, IGW, who is the owner of Uncle Benz Caffe on Jalan Pantai Balangan, South Kuta.

“The victim’s head was bleeding as a result of being hit by a chair by the perpetrator,” said the Head of Public Relations of Bali Police Kombespol Stefanus Satake Bayu Setianto on Friday, 24th February 2023.

According to Setianto, the situation began when Ni Nyoman Purniati, the victim’s wife, became anxious when her husband had not returned to their villa until the morning of Wednesday, 22nd February. She asked his younger brother, I Gede Juni Hartawan to look for her husband.

Purniati, who is a resident of Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, had been on vacation in Bali with her husband and sister. They were staying at the Villa Monyet, which is not far from Uncle Benz Caffe.

Purniati and her sister found TJ lying with his head covered with blood on the cafe terrace at around 03.45am.

The man was then immediately taken to the BIMC Kuta Hospital after the ambulance arrived. Tragically, the Australian’s life was not able to be saved due to bleeding on his head and cuts to his face.

The attacker admitted to the police that he did not intend to kill, but was only defending himself. According to him, the Australian man came to his cafe around 7.30 pm. He then ordered liquor and began to get drunk.

TJ, who was heavily intoxicated, is said to have hurled bottles and drinking glasses onto the street. Additionally, he struck IGW’s waist and pursued him before attempting to throw a chair.

Based on Setianto’s report, IGW took a chair and hit TJ over the head. After that, he returned to his house behind the cafe.