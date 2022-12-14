Australian Student Mysteriously Dies in Bali

A student from the University of Western Australia (UWA), Niamh Finneran Loader, passed away in Bali on 2nd December after travelling there for dental treatment.

She had recently received a scholarship for an internship from the Mannkal Economic Education Foundation and was scheduled to depart for the US at the beginning of 2023.

Malcolm Loader, her father, said in an interview with The West Australian last week that his daughter had been “quite satisfied with the results” of her “minor” dental repair.

It has not yet been confirmed how Ms Loader died. Indonesian police are still investigating the sudden death. Why it took Indonesian authorities a fortnight to conduct an autopsy, with the results still being withheld, just adds to the mystery.

“According to the police investigation, the cause of her death is still unknown at this stage,” Mr Loader said.

Reports confirm that Ms Loader’s body underwent an autopsy on Monday and the results may not be revealed for months. Her parents are now in Bali arranging for their 25-year-old daughter’s body to be returned home. They will have to wait in agony to learn what caused their daughter’s untimely death.

A spokesperson of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade on Tuesday confirmed Ms Loader’s death. The ministry is also trying to help the family by providing consular assistance.

“DFAT is providing consular assistance in order to help the family of an Australian who passed away in Bali,” the spokesperson said.