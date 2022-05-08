Asian Games 2022 Officially Postponed 

The committee of the Asian Games 2022 has been postponed due to the recent increases in COVID-19 Omicron cases in China.

The contest was scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, and will be held at another time yet to be determined.

The chairman of the National Olympic Committee of Indonesia, Raja Sapta Oktohari, announced the postponement of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, after confirming the news directly to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

“Regarding the postponement of the Asian Games, I have confirmed directly with the Olympic Council of Asia. They confirmed that the 19th edition of the Asian Games, which was scheduled to take place on 10-25th September 2022, has been postponed,” he said on Friday 6th May 2022.

Oktohari said the National Olympic Committee of Indonesia regretted the postponement of the Hangzhou Asian Games. The national federation has been preparing athletes to be able to achieve maximum success at the Asian Games.

“This postponement certainly has an impact on future achievements because we have prepared a coaching scheme, both for single-event and multi-event tournaments. Besides, this will also affect the costs that will be borne by the National Federation,” concluded Oktohari.