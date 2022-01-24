Government Opens Travel Bubble Bintan-Batam and Singapore 

Indonesia has opened the door to domestic tourism through the Batam-Bintan-Singapore travel bubble scheme as of Monday 24th January.

Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto said that the government’s decision was designed to encourage tourism in Bintan and Batam.

“The PPKM level in Batam-Bintan is level 1 and the situation is relatively under control because this travel bubble has limited entrances and exits and a task force has been created,” he said at a press conference, Monday 24th January.

Hartato said that the requirements for foreign tourists to enter Bintan-Batam are to be double-vaccinated, have a negative PCR result within three days, and have a visa – except for Singaporean foreigners who are part of ASEAN. In addition, foreign tourists must also have insurance worth S$30,000 and use the PeduliLindungi and Bluepass applications.

Hartato also said that area managers must form a COVID-19 task force.

“Both the circulars and the governor’s regulations have been prepared,” he said.

Hotel managers and places that have met the Cleanliness, Health, Safety, and Environment Sustainability (CSHE) certification are also prepared and coordinated by the COVID-19 task force in the region.

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan added that in the future if the travel bubble causes an increase in COVID-19, it is possible that this scheme will be stopped.

“We will evaluate every week and if we think the travel bubble is not good, we will stop,” said Pandjaitan.

President Joko Widodo had previously approved the plan to open a tourist entrance between the Riau Islands and Singapore through a travel bubble scheme. Through this scheme, two or more countries will agree on a bubble or travel corridor to control the spread of COVID-19.