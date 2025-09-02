ASEAN Netizens Unite to Order Food and Medicine for Online Motorcycle Taxi Drivers in Indonesia

Solidarity sweeps Southeast Asia as netizens use food delivery apps to support Indonesian motorcycle taxi drivers amid protests.

Amidst the escalating situation in Indonesia, touching moments have emerged. Many people across Southeast Asia (ASEAN) are ordering food and medicine via online apps to be distributed to online motorcycle taxi drivers and protesters.

This solidarity movement was first initiated by the social media platform X account @sighyam, with the username ‘yammi’, in a post on Saturday, the 30th of August. He stated that Southeast Asians could order food, drinks, and even medicine for online motorcycle taxi drivers in Indonesia. He also shared a tutorial on placing an order through the Grab app.

“Guys, I just found out that you can support Indonesian Grab riders who are still out on the streets because Grab allows you to make deliveries in other Southeast Asian countries?? OKAYYYY,” the X netizen wrote.

This action was carried out in support of online motorcycle taxi drivers who are seeking justice for the death of Affan Kurniawan. As is known, Kurniawan died after being run over by a Brimob tactical vehicle during a labour protest in Central Jakarta last Thursday (the 28th of August).

The post by ‘yammy’, afterwards, went viral and received numerous reactions from various countries. A widespread act of solidarity across ASEAN was also undertaken by a Filipino citizen, using the X account @hyaselyse with the username ‘hya’s pr assistant’, who sent food to online motorcycle taxi drivers in Pontianak. As a result, various merchants on the online motorcycle taxi app reported being inundated with orders.

“Ordered food and water for Pontianak since I heard there’s going to be a demonstration there later. Thanks for this, yammi!” the X netizen wrote on Monday, the 1st of September.

This recent initiative also drew the attention of the former Governor of Jakarta, Anies Baswedan. Through his X account, Baswedan responded to the post uploaded by ‘yammy’ as well as thanked ASEAN netizens. He also expressed his hope that the situation in Indonesia would get better soon.

“A simple gesture, yet it felt like a truly warm gesture of support. Reading the comments brought smiles and joy. Thank you, fellow countrymen! This gesture reminds us of the strong bonds of ASEAN solidarity. National borders may separate us, but the spirit of brotherhood remains unifying,” Baswedan wrote on X as well.