Online Motorcycle Taxi Driver Dies After Being Run Over by Mobile Brigade Vehicle, Sparking Public Anger

A labour demonstration in front of the Indonesian House of Representatives (Dewan Perwakilan Rakyat or DPR) has claimed a life.

An online motorcycle taxi driver was killed after being run over by a Mobile Brigade (Brigade Mobil or Brimob) tactical vehicle.

The incident occurred during clashes between protesters and security forces from late afternoon into the evening at several locations, including Jalan Asia Afrika Gelora Bung Karno and Pejompongan, following the demonstration at the DPR building on Thursday afternoon.

The victim was Affan Kurniawan (21), a resident of Jatipulo, Palmerah, West Jakarta, who was caught in the crowd in the Pejompongan area, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, on Thursday evening, the 28th of August.

An eyewitness named Abdul (29), a fellow online motorcycle taxi driver, reported that the incident occurred between 6.30 and 7 PM, shortly after security forces attempted to disperse the crowd of demonstrators around the DPR building.

“It happened after sunset and was complete chaos. I saw that car from near the bus stop, heading towards Pejompongan,” said Abdul.

He described how the Brimob vehicle was driving recklessly and at high speed towards the crowd.

“[The Brimob vehicle] was really trying to hit the protesters, driving left and right, recklessly. It beat anyone in front of it without any concern,” he observed.

Tragically, the late Kurniawan was not a participant in the demonstration. According to Abdul’s testimony, that night, Kurniawan was delivering a food order to Bendungan Hilir. Unfortunately, he became stuck in traffic due to the unrest and stopped near Pejompongan to find an alternative route.

“Maybe because he couldn’t get through, he ended up stopping there and, [unfortunately] ended up being hit [by the Brimob vehicle],” he concluded.

Video footage from a bystander shows the Brimob vehicle turning on its siren, hitting the victim, stopping briefly, and then speeding up again, running over his body.

Kurniawan was taken to Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital, but his life could not be saved. He died from severe injuries. His body was then taken to a funeral home in Menteng in the early hours of Friday, the 29th of August.

The Head of the National Police’s Propam Division, Inspector General Abdul Karim, confirmed that seven Brimob officers had been detained. They are Police Commissioner with an initial C, Assistant Inspector of Police Two with an initial M, Chief Police Brigadier with an initial R, Police Brigadier One with an initial D, Police Brigadier Two with an initial M, Chiefs Bhayangkara with initials Y and D.

“All seven are currently under intensive questioning. We are investigating who was driving the armoured vehicle,” Karim told the press on the following Friday.

Furthermore, the Chief of the Jakarta Metropolitan Police, Inspector General Asep Edi Suheri, expressed his condolences and apologised. Suheri emphasised that he would take firm action against any officers found to have violated procedures.

“On behalf of the Jakarta Metropolitan Police, I offer my deepest condolences. We will cover the hospital’s expenses and any future expenses,” he said.

Grab Indonesia has also spoken out about the incident that killed Kurniawan. Tirza R. Munusamy, Chief of Public Affairs for Grab Indonesia, expressed his concern over the incident that befell the online motorcycle taxi driver. He stated that he is currently focused on providing full support to the affected drivers.

“We will provide concrete assistance in the form of full support and compensation to the families of the victims, both for the Grab partner currently being treated [Moh. Umar Amarudin, who was also injured during the protest] and the registered Grab partner who passed away, [Affan Kurniawan],” Munusamy said.

Fellow online motorcycle taxi drivers accompanied the late Affan Kurniawan to his burial.

Kawan-kawan ojol mengantarkan Alm. Affan Kurniawan ke pemakaman. Al-Fatihah, semoga diampuni segala dosa-dosanya, husnul khotimah untuk Alm. Affan 🤲🏼🥀#PolisiPembunuh #PolisiMusuhBersama pic.twitter.com/l60QJUqYfL — AGT (@AGTBLHKK) August 29, 2025

The Indonesian Student Executive Board (Badan Eksekutif Mahasiswa Seluruh Indonesia or BEM SI) plans to hold a demonstration on Friday afternoon, 29th of August, to demand justice and government accountability for the incident that went viral on social media.

“We will take action to address this completely unacceptable situation,” Muhammad Ikram, the Central Coordinator of the BEM SI, told the press.

Ikram explained that the location of the demonstration is still under discussion, but his team is considering three options: the Mobile Brigade Headquarters, the National Police Headquarters, and the Jakarta Metropolitan Police Headquarters.

Meanwhile, Atan Zayyid Sulthan, the Head of the BEM University of Indonesia, confirmed that his team will also hold a demonstration at the Jakarta Metropolitan Police Headquarters at around 1 PM.