Embassies Issue New Warnings Regarding Jakarta Protests

Several foreign diplomatic missions, including the Embassies of Singapore, the Philippines, and the United States, have issued warnings to their citizens regarding potential demonstrations in Jakarta.

The Singapore Embassy’s warning on Saturday, 30th August, underscored that demonstrations were not only occurring in Jakarta but also in several other cities across Indonesia. Singaporean authorities, therefore, urged their citizens currently in Indonesia to avoid demonstration areas, remain vigilant, and follow developments through local news as well as guidance from Indonesian authorities. Singaporeans presently in, or planning to travel to, Indonesia were also advised to e-register through the official Ministry of Foreign Affairs website to facilitate emergency communications.

“Several demonstrations have taken place in Jakarta and several secondary cities,” read the official statement from the Singapore Embassy.

Similarly, the Philippine Embassy urged the Filipino community in Jakarta to remain indoors. Although conditions in the city remain relatively safe for now, the embassy stated it would continue monitoring developments and issue further advisories if necessary.

“The Philippine Embassy advises the Filipino community in Jakarta to stay indoors in light of recent and continuing demonstrations being held in various areas in Jakarta. Filipinos currently in Jakarta should exercise caution and vigilance for safety, and avoid large crowds that may put themselves in danger,” the embassy wrote on an Instagram post on Saturday.

The United States Embassy, however, had already cautioned American citizens in Jakarta on Friday, 29th August, particularly when demonstrations were expected to take place at several strategic locations in the city. American citizens in Jakarta were also urged to remain vigilant in areas frequently visited by tourists and to register for the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive information and emergency assistance more easily.

“Demonstrations [were] likely to take place on the 29th of August, 2025 […] These actions [were] likely to continue throughout the day. Protests [had] the potential to turn violent; please avoid these areas,” read the official warning from the embassy last Friday.

Further warnings were also issued by other foreign embassies. The Japanese Embassy, via its official Facebook account, reported that the demonstrations on Friday had turned violent, resulting in arson and vandalism of government buildings, parliamentary offices, and police facilities. The Japanese Embassy, therefore, urged its citizens to avoid parliamentary buildings and police stations, and to steer clear of crowds if they encounter demonstrations.

Meanwhile, the French Embassy, through its Instagram page, also called on its citizens to exercise caution when travelling in Indonesia by following the directions of local authorities and avoiding high-risk areas and crowds.

“Due to the protests currently underway in various cities in Indonesia, French nationals present on Indonesian territory are [encouraged] to exercise vigilance and caution in their travels,” the embassy wrote on an Instagram post on Sunday, 31st August.