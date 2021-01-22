New eHAC Process at Soekarno-Hatta Airport Starts February

The Soekarno-Hatta Airport Port Health Office (KKP) will implement a new system to check travellers are adhering to regulations when arriving by plane.

This is to overcome the prevalence of fake COVID-19 test results.

The change in the procedure now requires health service facilities to issue a letter alongside PCR test or antigen rapid test results for prospective passengers and the document must be uploaded into an Electronic Health Alert Card (e-HAC).

After the health service uploads the results of the PCR or antigen test, the person who took the test will also have the results on their respective e-HAC. With this step, prospective flight passengers must show their test results via the e-HAC application to airport officials.

“This new travel regulation will take effect starting in February 2021,”

said Head of KKP Darmawali Handoko.

The existence of this new travel regulation, continued Darmawali, is to minimise the circulation of fake COVID-19 test results in the future. “The possibility of forgery is very small,” he pointed out.

Previously, Soekarno-Hatta Airport Police have arrested 15 counterfeiters of PCR and antigen test results.

The suspects were charged under article 93 in conjunction with article 9 paragraph 1 of law No. 6 of 2018 concerning quarantine and/or article 14 paragraph 1 of law No. 4 of 1984 concerning outbreaks of infectious diseases and/or article 263 and/or article 268 of the criminal code.