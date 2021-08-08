Monday, 9 August 2021

45 Countries Recognise Sinovac Vaccine for International Arrivals

by Indonesia Expat
visaguide

After more than a year, new policies have been issued by several countries for overseas travels as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to travel the world.

A range of countries is opening for tourism and allowing entry for foreigners who have received full vaccination. According to visaguide.world, all countries recognise vaccines that have been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), including AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer.

However, the Sinovac vaccine is not listed by the EMA. For those who have received the Sinovac jab, you still have plenty of options.

Visaguide.world also noted that there are 45 countries that recognise the vaccine made in China as a condition for travelling during the COVID-19 outbreak, which are:

  1. Albania
  2. Armenia
  3. Azerbaijan
  4. Bangladesh
  5. Brazil
  6. Cambodia
  7. Chile
  8. China
  9. Colombia
  10. Dominican Republic
  11. East Timor
  12. Ecuador
  13. Egypt
  14. El Salvador
  15. Finland
  16. Georgia
  17. Greece
  18. Hong Kong
  19. Iceland
  20. Indonesia
  21. Kazakhstan
  22. Laos
  23. Macedonia
  24. Malaysia
  25. Mexico
  26. Nepal
  27. Netherlands
  28. Oman
  29. Pakistan
  30. Panama
  31. Paraguay
  32. Philippines
  33. Serbia
  34. South Africa
  35. Spain
  36. Sri Lanka
  37. Switzerland
  38. Tajikistan
  39. Thailand
  40. Togo
  41. Tunisia
  42. Turkey
  43. Ukraine
  44. Uruguay
  45. Zimbabwe

Sinovac is a vaccine devised and manufactured in China and is registered with the World Health Organisation (WHO). The WHO has validated the Sinovac-CoronaVac for emergency use to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

After being approved by the WHO, it was revealed that the Sinovac vaccine could prevent the coronavirus from severe symptoms by 51 percent and prevent hospitalisation in 100 percent of the people in the trial sample.

Visaguide.world also advises all tourists who want to travel abroad to check the validity of the vaccine. This can be checked through the official website visaguide.world to find out whether the country to be visited recognises the vaccine or not.

Also Read How I Got Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in Indonesia

