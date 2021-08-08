45 Countries Recognise Sinovac Vaccine for International Arrivals

After more than a year, new policies have been issued by several countries for overseas travels as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to travel the world.

A range of countries is opening for tourism and allowing entry for foreigners who have received full vaccination. According to visaguide.world, all countries recognise vaccines that have been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), including AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer.

However, the Sinovac vaccine is not listed by the EMA. For those who have received the Sinovac jab, you still have plenty of options.

Visaguide.world also noted that there are 45 countries that recognise the vaccine made in China as a condition for travelling during the COVID-19 outbreak, which are:

Albania Armenia Azerbaijan Bangladesh Brazil Cambodia Chile China Colombia Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Finland Georgia Greece Hong Kong Iceland Indonesia Kazakhstan Laos Macedonia Malaysia Mexico Nepal Netherlands Oman Pakistan Panama Paraguay Philippines Serbia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Switzerland Tajikistan Thailand Togo Tunisia Turkey Ukraine Uruguay Zimbabwe

Sinovac is a vaccine devised and manufactured in China and is registered with the World Health Organisation (WHO). The WHO has validated the Sinovac-CoronaVac for emergency use to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

After being approved by the WHO, it was revealed that the Sinovac vaccine could prevent the coronavirus from severe symptoms by 51 percent and prevent hospitalisation in 100 percent of the people in the trial sample.

Visaguide.world also advises all tourists who want to travel abroad to check the validity of the vaccine. This can be checked through the official website visaguide.world to find out whether the country to be visited recognises the vaccine or not.