40 International Foundations Write to Jokowi

President Joko Widodo has received dozens of letters from various international foundations asking for permission to participate in the G20 Summit in Bali.

On Wednesday 19th January, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan explained that dozens of these global groups wanted to help Indonesia in the field of climate change.

“We are a little confused. I am even confused. Last night I reported to the President that there are suddenly dozens of large international foundations such as Rockefeller, Bill Gates Foundation, and more, writing letters to the President,” said Pandjaitan.

In the letters sent by the international foundations, they explain they want to gather in Bali in April 2022 to help Indonesia in the field of environmental issues and climate change.

Pandjaitan went on to say that President Jokowi would be willing to meet with representatives from these world foundations if micro small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) were also included in their focus in helping Indonesia in the upcoming G20.

The Gerakan Nasional Bangga Buatan Indonesia (National Movement for Pride) in Indonesia program (Gernas BBI) currently has 17.2 million small and medium enterprises that have joined the digital ecosystem. The minister also said he was optimistic that the target of accelerating the digitisation of 30 million small and medium enterprises going digital in 2030 can be achieved.

Currently, the world’s attention is focussed on Indonesia because the minister claimed, Indonesia is considered the best country at handling the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as hosting the G20 Summit in Bali.

“So you imagine the world’s attention. Because it’s interesting for them to sign. There is the Rockefeller Foundation, the Bill Gates Foundation. I told you there are 30-40 world foundations,” concluded Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.