Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Indonesia Expat
Featured News

26 Road Sections in Jakarta Will Be Closed on New Year’s Eve

by Indonesia Expat
26 Road Sections in Jakarta Will Be Closed on New Year’s Eve
26 Road Sections in Jakarta Will Be Closed on New Year’s Eve

On New Year’s Eve 2024, the DKI Jakarta Transportation Department will once again implement traffic engineering at 26 locations from 7:00 PM to 01:00 AM.

This traffic engineering is being conducted to facilitate the 2024 New Year’s Eve festivities, which are scheduled to take place around Jalan Sudirman and MH Thamrin.

“To support the activities on New Year’s Eve, 26 road sections will be closed,” stated the Head of the DKI Jakarta Transportation Service, Syafrin Liputo, on Wednesday, 27th December.

The following is a list of the 26 road sections that will be closed on New Year’s Eve in DKI Jakarta:

  1. Jalan Jenderal Sudirman (Bundaran Senayan-Bundaran Hotel Indonesia)
  2. Jalan MH Thamrin (Bundaran Hotel Indonesia to Patung Kuda)
  3. Jalan Kupingan BNI 47
  4. Jalan KH Mas Mansyur
  5. Jalan Bendungan Hilir
  6. Jalan Karet Pasar Baru Timur 5
  7. Jalan Kota Bumi
  8. Jalan Lambat Kupingan Semanggi (Gatot Subroto), west area of SCBD
  9. Jalan Baturaja
  10. The Slow Lane of Kupingan Semanggi (Gatot Subroto), east area of SCBD
  11. Jalan Imam Bonjol
  12. Jalan Teluk Betung
  13. Jalan Sumenep Tosari
  14. Jalan Tulodong Atas 2 (Next to CIMB)
  15. Landmark (Indocement)
  16. Jalan Setiabudi
  17. Jalan Kebon Kacang
  18. Jalan Pintu 1 Senayan
  19. Jalan Sunda
  20. Jalan Garnisun and Kolong Semanggi
  21. Jalan Masjid (Sampoerna)
  22. Jalan KH Wahid Hasyim and Jalan Majapahit
  23. Jalan Prof Dr Satrio
  24. Jalan Kebon Sirih from the west area. The east area will be closed at the Agus Salim intersection.
  25. Intersection of Jalan Budi Kemuliaan
  26. Jalan Medan Merdeka Selatan

Also Read Various New Year’s Days in Indonesia

Related posts

Another 100 Years: Timor’s Last Indigenous Religious Community

Grace Susetyo

Foreigners Protest Isolation in Dilapidated Quarantine Hotel, Request PCR Tests Are Not Given

Indonesia Expat

Multiple Cases of Dead Drivers Reported in Jakarta

Indonesia Expat

Bali’s Newest Restaurants and Cafes 2023

Eylul Tunc

Religious Affairs Ministry to Launch Digital Marriage Card

Indonesia Expat

Indonesia to Ban LGBT Networking Apps

Caranissa Djatmiko