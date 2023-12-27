26 Road Sections in Jakarta Will Be Closed on New Year’s Eve

On New Year’s Eve 2024, the DKI Jakarta Transportation Department will once again implement traffic engineering at 26 locations from 7:00 PM to 01:00 AM.

This traffic engineering is being conducted to facilitate the 2024 New Year’s Eve festivities, which are scheduled to take place around Jalan Sudirman and MH Thamrin.

“To support the activities on New Year’s Eve, 26 road sections will be closed,” stated the Head of the DKI Jakarta Transportation Service, Syafrin Liputo, on Wednesday, 27th December.

The following is a list of the 26 road sections that will be closed on New Year’s Eve in DKI Jakarta:

Jalan Jenderal Sudirman (Bundaran Senayan-Bundaran Hotel Indonesia) Jalan MH Thamrin (Bundaran Hotel Indonesia to Patung Kuda ) Jalan Kupingan BNI 47 Jalan KH Mas Mansyur Jalan Bendungan Hilir Jalan Karet Pasar Baru Timur 5 Jalan Kota Bumi Jalan Lambat Kupingan Semanggi (Gatot Subroto), west area of SCBD Jalan Baturaja The Slow Lane of Kupingan Semanggi (Gatot Subroto), east area of SCBD Jalan Imam Bonjol Jalan Teluk Betung Jalan Sumenep Tosari Jalan Tulodong Atas 2 (Next to CIMB) Landmark (Indocement) Jalan Setiabudi Jalan Kebon Kacang Jalan Pintu 1 Senayan Jalan Sunda Jalan Garnisun and Kolong Semanggi Jalan Masjid (Sampoerna) Jalan KH Wahid Hasyim and Jalan Majapahit Jalan Prof Dr Satrio Jalan Kebon Sirih from the west area. The east area will be closed at the Agus Salim intersection. Intersection of Jalan Budi Kemuliaan Jalan Medan Merdeka Selatan