15 People Infected with COVID-19 After GPDRR Event

A total of 15 people were infected with COVID-19 after attending the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction event 2022 (GPDRR), which took place in Bali.

According to the Head of the COVID-19 Task Force, Lieutenant Jendral Suharyanto, three of the 15 people who were positive for COVID-19 came from Indonesia and the rest came from abroad.

The Press Secretary of the COVID-19 task force, Wiku Adisasmito, said that 15 positive people have been treated well and all of them are undergoing quarantine in their respective places of stay.

“All those identified have been isolated in each hotel and are always monitored by the Task Force,” he said on Friday 27th May 2022.

All participants who interacted with people who were exposed to COVID-19 at the event have since been screened and tested and were found not to be infected at all.

The Bali Provincial Health Office has also carried out tracing to help deal with several people infected with COVID-19 in the GPDRR event.