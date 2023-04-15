Magnum Estate Residential Complex is Proud to Offer the World’s Biggest Rooftop Pool

Magnum Estate is announcing an ambitious and simply out-of-this-world innovative project for the development of its new flagship residential complex, Magnum Residence Berawa, which is set to have the world’s largest rooftop pool.

Magnum Residence Berawa is a four-storey premium complex with more than 150 luxury apartments and readily-accessible amenities for living and recreation. The complex is situated along the coastal area of Canggu – the most popular and sought-after tourist location in Bali, just 500 metres from Berawa Beach and the most legendary beach clubs of the island, such as Finns and Atlas.

Magnum Residence Berawa is an ambitious, ultramodern and technically complex project that requires a huge amount of resources and engaging the best professionals in the world.

The complex’s most striking feature is definitely its exciting rooftop lounge area with the largest pool in the world spanning 190 metres in length (just for comparison, the rooftop pool of the Marina Bay Sands hotel is 146 metres in length). This is a unique space where you can relax and unwind on comfortable sun loungers by the impressive pool and in the evening enjoy the sunset in a stylish lounge bar with a relaxed atmosphere and delicious cocktails. The uniqueness and stylish photogenic design of the complex’s rooftop will make it a new icon of attraction across the district and a hotspot for popular bloggers.

The concept of utilising functional space on the roof is the latest architectural trend. Magnum Estate has gone one step further and set up a unique, one-of-a-kind project. The complex has its own personality and will stand out from the rest of the properties that have become the face of Bali.

The complex was designed specifically to be able to provide everything necessary for life: a recreation and work area, a fitness centre with the latest sports equipment, a SPA offers a full range of beauty services, several restaurants and bars, including a restaurant serving fusion cuisine from the best Chefs – all this combined with an unrestricted level of service and comfort.

With the luxurious interiors harmoniously blending with modern aesthetics and functionality, the exclusive design of the new project was developed with every detail in mind. Magnum Residence Berawa offers one and two-bedroom apartments with a minimum living space of 80 square metres. These will all be equipped with a high-tech “smart home” technology system and have all the luxury imaginable amenities: premium-quality finishing, designer furniture assembled to order, premium brands of household appliances, and a private Jacuzzi on the balcony. The apartments that are located on top floors will offer a stunning Ocean view scenery.

Magnum Residence Berawa is located within walking distance of Berawa Beach, which has been ranked 39th among the best beaches in the world according to CNN Travel and is part of the Western coastline of the island spanning more than 12 kilometres in length.

The complex is located in the very heart of the island’s social life, surrounded by the most fashionable beach clubs, hundreds of cafes and restaurants, clothing stores and entertainment suiting every taste.