Halil Asar Spearheads the F&B Department at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

The five-star resort in Seminyak is delighted to welcome Halil Asar to lead the neighbourhood’s food and beverage team.

Kicking off the first quarter of 2025 with a fresh breakthrough, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach proudly announces the appointment of Halil Asar as the new Director of Food & Beverage. With over a decade of experience — beginning as a Restaurant General Manager and Sommelier, and most recently serving as Director of Food & Beverage at Delano Hotel Dubai — Halil has earned a reputation as a culinary virtuoso and is ready to bring his expertise to the vibrant Seminyak beachfront.

Over the years, Halil has garnered industry acclaim and continuously refined his skills. In 2009, he became the youngest Maître D’ and Sommelier at the three-Michelin-starred Restaurant Parkheuvel in Rotterdam. In 2014, he was awarded Sommelier of the Year by a prestigious Middle Eastern institution, while his deep passion for food and wine also earned him the LQA Outstanding Employee Award. Notably, during his tenure as Group Director of Operations at KATA, an award-winning contemporary Japanese restaurant in Dubai, he was recognised among the Hotel & Catering 40 F&B All-Stars in 2023.

Beyond his culinary pursuits, Halil is a charismatic polyglot, fluent in five languages: Dutch, French, Turkish, English, and German. His love for gastronomy and travel inspired him to author Gastheer & Sommelier Halil Asar’s Roadtrip, a book that takes readers on a culinary journey through Europe.

“We are thrilled to have Halil on board. With an impressive career spanning Michelin-starred establishments and renowned global hospitality brands, we’re excited to see him elevate our F&B offerings — from our modern, sea-view dining venue SugarSand with its curated beverage programme, to many more upcoming outlets across our neighbourhood,” said Andreas Bergel, General Manager of Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach and Area General Manager for IHG Indonesia.

Under Halil’s leadership, the vibrant luxury resort looks forward to setting new standards in Bali’s dynamic culinary scene, offering guests unforgettable dining experiences, true to the resort’s neighbourhood-inspired spirit.

For more information about Halil’s appointment and general details about Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach, visit https://seminyak.hotelindigo.com/en or follow @hotelindigobali on Instagram.