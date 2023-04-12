Andaz Bali and Hyatt Regency Bali Welcome Hervé Mazella as Managing Director

The two Hyatt resorts in Sanur, Andaz Bali and Hyatt Regency Bali, are delighted to announce the appointment of Hervé Mazella as their managing director.

Mazella will oversee the operations of a total of 512 rooms, seven restaurants and nine meeting rooms across both hotels. Born in southeastern France into a hospitality family, Mazella found his calling early on. He developed an early love for cooking as a child and enjoys balancing the creativity and precision he found in pastry making.

After completing his studies in Hospitality Management at École Hôtelière et de Tourisme Paul Augier in Nice, he enjoyed a rich career path in the front desk, F&B, event sales, event and hotel operations, and management roles in France, UK, and Egypt, in various Relais Chateaux fine properties and Le Méridien Hotels Resorts before joining Hyatt in 2012.

His journey with Hyatt started at Grand Hyatt Hong Kong as F&B Executive Assistant Manager, before he rose to the Hotel Manager position three years later. Prior to joining Andaz Bali and Hyatt Regency Bali, Mazella was General Manager of the iconic Park Hyatt Tokyo from 2016 to 2022. One of his career highlights was organising the Pritzker Architecture Prize event at Tokyo’s Akasaka Palace with the Park Hyatt Tokyo team.

“I am delighted to embark on this new chapter at beautiful Hyatt Regency Bali and Andaz Bali, working with our passionate teams in Sanur. It will be fulfilling to broaden my scope as I continue to diversify and further my experience with Hyatt in this new environment. Together with our team, I look forward to building on the legacy of Hyatt Regency Bali which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2023 and continuing the success of the newly opened Andaz Bali,” says the father of two.

For Mazella, one of the things he enjoys the most from his hospitality career is bringing people together from across the globe. “I am committed to creating an environment that allows diversity to develop, express itself and work together.”

Mazella is a true believer in getting the basics right. “Less is more. Sophisticated doesn’t mean complicated. Guests want us to understand what their needs are at specific moments in time. While people have preferences, they come to hotels at different points in their life or for different purposes. Preferences change. Take the time to understand guests (or people in general). One learns a lot by paying attention, observing, listening, and interacting with people.”

In his free time, Mazella enjoys scuba diving, gardening, and cooking for his friends and family.